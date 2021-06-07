Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock Position Lowered by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,520 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bally’s worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard General L.P. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,760,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,315,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,816,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALY opened at $55.84 on Monday. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.66 and a beta of 2.58.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

