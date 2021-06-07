Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 208,658 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Primoris Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRIM shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $32.21 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.78.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

