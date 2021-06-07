Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 235,610 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,610 shares during the period. The Aaron’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.