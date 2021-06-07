Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) is Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,440 shares during the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises 1.8% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 161.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,676,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQUA. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of AQUA opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

