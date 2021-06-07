Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,363 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $64.08 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several analysts have commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

