Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC opened at $63.67 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.