Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 19,512 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $123.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.41. The company has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

