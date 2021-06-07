Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 269 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $352.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $254.07 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

