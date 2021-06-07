Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,782 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after buying an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,401. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

