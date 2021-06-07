Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,945 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $504.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $382.00 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $241.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

