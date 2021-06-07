CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 952,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,972 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $27,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -258.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

