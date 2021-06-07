Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 22,168 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,168 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $59,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $682.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.08 and a twelve month high of $712.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.36.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

