Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $48,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $384.58 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $398.55. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.