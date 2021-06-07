Ballentine Partners LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,673,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,436,000 after purchasing an additional 159,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $141.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

