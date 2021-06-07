Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 77,675 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 218,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $65.10 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $65.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

