Ballentine Partners LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

VSS opened at $139.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $139.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

