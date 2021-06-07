Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 87,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 109,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,868 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 187,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 112,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $79.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

