Polaris Capital Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Standard Motor Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 572.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.