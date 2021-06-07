Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,006 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,043,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $100,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $53.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $53.09.

