Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 10,900 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $85.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.