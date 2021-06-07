Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 9,338 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $30,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,129,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,451,000 after purchasing an additional 409,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $81.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $81.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.