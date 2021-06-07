Polaris Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 65.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

