Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $86.13 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

