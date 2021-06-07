Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 3,450 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,851,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.54. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

