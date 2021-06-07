IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,896 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises 0.4% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $19,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,451,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,833,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 93.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,263,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,244,000 after buying an additional 610,407 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of INFO opened at $106.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $109.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

