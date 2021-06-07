Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Purchased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,313 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DMLP. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 127,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 135,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of DMLP opened at $15.45 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 50.58% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $64,035.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

