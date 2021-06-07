First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives $12.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCF. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.15.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 244,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 211,510 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,677,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

