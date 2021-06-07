USD Coin Trading Up 0% This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $23.10 billion and $1.50 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.35 or 0.07747976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00176876 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 23,089,493,522 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars.

