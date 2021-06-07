Wownero (WOW) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $19.49 million and approximately $45,458.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00068687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00286110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00077725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004561 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

