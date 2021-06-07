2,100 Shares in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Purchased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,173,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 690,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 171,944 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 167,162 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 527,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 180,723 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $25.09 on Monday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $717.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.