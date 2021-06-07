Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 77,470 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,470 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Ichor worth $20,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ichor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 557.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $56.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.31. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.66.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

