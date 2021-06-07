Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $1,287,905. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $90.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.99.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

