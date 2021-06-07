Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 261,457 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 582,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 114,938 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AR. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

