Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $636,000 Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,123 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 25,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,013. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

