Dai (DAI) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. Dai has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and $246.02 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC on major exchanges.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,818,480,699 coins and its circulating supply is 4,818,480,210 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

