Lightstreams (PHT) Price Tops $0.0149

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $686,419.05 and $1,046.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00077668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.57 or 0.01045882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.15 or 0.10322566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00054431 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

