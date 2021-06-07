Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 126.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,550 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

MFC opened at $20.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

