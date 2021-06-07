Brokerages Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) PT at $61.60

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of SRRK opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $917.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.08.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after buying an additional 1,637,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after buying an additional 635,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $30,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 292.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 582,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after buying an additional 394,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

