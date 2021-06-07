Analysts Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) PT at $56.92

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.92.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE opened at $56.83 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 246,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 46,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,937,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.