Analysts Set F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) PT at $32.33

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSTX. Oppenheimer began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Laidlaw began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 20.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.71. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

