Insured Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $57,273.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $57,273.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00068247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00287596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00246013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.65 or 0.01187451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,460.18 or 1.00067644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.67 or 0.01105164 BTC.

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,317,551 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

