$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,398. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,309,000 after acquiring an additional 120,070 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,592,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,733,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GATX opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.99. GATX has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

