Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $108.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $209.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

