Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,936,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.