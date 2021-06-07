Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BJAN opened at $35.44 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97.

