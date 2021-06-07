BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,382 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 41,385.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

NYSE RY opened at $104.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.36.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.