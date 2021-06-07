BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $177.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.