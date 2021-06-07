Bao Finance (BAO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $848,083.00

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $15.48 million and approximately $848,083.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00068247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00287596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00246013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.65 or 0.01187451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,460.18 or 1.00067644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.67 or 0.01105164 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.