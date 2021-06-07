Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CCOI stock opened at $75.48 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.01 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $180,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $116,025.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,852 shares of company stock worth $1,325,318. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

