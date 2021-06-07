Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

DRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

